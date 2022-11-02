2 Sunderland selection dilemmas Tony Mowbray is facing ahead of Huddersfield clash

Sunderland will be determined to secure a positive result on their travels this evening when they head to the John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

The Black Cats sealed a point in last weekend’s clash with Luton Town as Elliot Embleton’s effort cancelled out Carlton Morris’ strike.

Currently 16th in the second-tier, Sunderland will move above Bristol City and Blackpool in the standings if they beat the Terriers.

Having witnessed his side’s performance against Luton, it will be interesting to see whether Mowbray opt to make any significant alterations to his starting eleven tonight.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Sunderland selection dilemmas Mowbray is facing ahead of this showdown…

Who should replace the suspended Jack Clarke in Sunderland’s side?

Jack Clarke picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Luton and thus is set to miss today’s clash due to suspension.

A key player for the club, Clarke has provided an impressive total of 10 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season.

Mowbray could potentially opt to deploy Patrick Roberts on the left-hand side of the pitch in the absence of Clarke as the former Manchester City man has featured in this position on a number of occasions during his career.

Roberts will be determined to produce an eye-catching performance if he is selected as he hasn’t scored for Sunderland since their victory over Reading in September.

Will Embleton be handed a start this evening?

Introduced as a substitute against Luton, Embleton managed to seal a point for the Black Cats in this fixture by scoring his second goal of the season at Kenilworth Road.

With Sunderland aiming to secure victory this evening, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Mowbray includes Embleton in his starting eleven.

Capable of playing in the heart of midfield as well as in a more advanced role, the 23-year-old will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods regardless of what position he plays in tonight.

When you consider that Dan Neil only managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 6.21 against the Hatters, he could potentially make way for Embleton.

