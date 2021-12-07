2 Sunderland selection dilemmas Lee Johnson is facing ahead of Morecambe game tonight

Sunderland will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in League One to five games this evening when they host Morecambe at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats were forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Oxford United last weekend as Leon Dajaku’s effort was cancelled out by Matty Taylor’s seventh league goal of the season,

Currently fifth in the third-tier, Sunderland will move above Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic in the table if they seal all three points in-front of their own supporters.

Having witnessed his side’s display against Oxford, it will be interesting to see whether Black Cats manager Lee Johnson opts to make some changes to his side for their showdown with the Shrimps.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Sunderland selection dilemmas that Johnson is facing ahead of tonight’s clash…

Should Carl Winchester be utilised on the right against Morecambe?

Due to the club’s injury crisis, Johnson decided to utilise a three-man defence against Oxford as Callum Doyle, Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan featured at the back.

Carl Winchester meanwhile was deployed as a central-midfielder last Saturday for the third successive league game.

Although the 28-year-old is more than capable of playing in this particular position, he has been used predominantly as a right-back this season.

If Johnson is looking to revert to a back-four tonight, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Winchester is asked to fill in on the right-hand side of defence once again.

Quiz: 30 questions about Sunderland’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 When did Josh Maja make his debut for Sunderland? 2016 2017 2018 2019

Is it worth giving Elliot Embleton the chance to impress in this fixture?

This aforementioned tactical switch may present Elliot Embleton with the chance to feature against Morecambe.

Since signing a new contract at Sunderland in October, the midfielder has struggled to kick on at this level.

Sent-off during the Black Cats’ 2-1 victory over Gillingham, Embleton has only made one more league start following this dismissal.

When you consider that the 22-year-old has managed to provide five direct goal contributions for Sunderland in the third-tier this season, there is no reason why he cannot add to this particular tally this evening as he clearly knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division.

By producing a positive display this evening, Embleton may be able to retain his place in the club’ starting eleven for the foreseeable future.