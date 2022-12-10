2 Sunderland players whose contract situation should be a priority

Sunderland got their Championship season back up and running one week earlier than the rest of the division.

A 3-0 win over Millwall has given the Black Cats the confidence that a positive second half of the season could be on the cards.

Tony Mowbray’s side will be aiming for a top six finish if they can maintain this kind of form in 2023.

The January transfer window could prove a crucial period of this season, with any potential changes to the squad playing a big role in their aspirations for a play-off place.

As we head into the turn of the year, here are two players out of contract next summer that should be a big priority for the Championship club…

Ross Stewart

Stewart has had a difficult season with injury keeping him on the sidelines since the end of August.

But five goals and three assists from his seven league appearances this term shows how important he is to this team.

The Scot was a talismanic figure for the club’s promotion to the second division, scoring 24 in the league last season to help secure a top six place.

If they can convince him to renew his deal at the Stadium of Light beyond this summer then it would be a huge coup for Mowbray.

14 quiz questions about historic Sunderland moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1883 1887 1891

Alex Pritchard

Pritchard has proven a key player for Sunderland this season and has overall been an impressive signing since arriving from Huddersfield Town in 2021.

The forward has contributed two goals and three assists from 21 league appearances.

The 29-year old has a lot to offer Sunderland’s attack and brings plenty of experience with him to the dressing room as well.

His performances this season have earned him another contract with the club, and Sunderland would be wise to tie him down to a longer term deal before the summer.