2 Sunderland players who you’d imagine will want to leave the Stadium of Light this summer for pastures new

Sunderland are preparing for a huge couple of months in their history.

After a disappointing couple of weeks the Black Cats find themselves in a position where their hopes of securing promotion are dwindling.

Lee Johnson’s side are eight points behind the top two at present and with just five matches remaining it means that there is plenty of work for them to do.

While the play-offs appears to be a genuine possibility there are no guarantees that this will help them to secure a spot in the Championship.

The only certain thing that we know is that the summer transfer window is just around the corner and changes are afoot.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will be determined to see an improvement in the first team squad this summer and that means that some players could be allowed to move on.

But who are the candidates to leave the club? We take a look.

George Dobson

The midfielder is certainly one who could move on.

Dobson left the club for a loan spell with AFC Wimbledon in January and has since made 18 appearances for the club.

With competition for places tough at the Stadium Of Light there’s every chance that the club could look to cash in on the player this summer as they seek improvements elsewhere.

Chris Maguire

Another player who seems to be coming to the end of his Sunderland career.

The winger is out of contract this summer and given that he hasn’t started a League One match under Lee Johnson this term it seems that the writing is on the wall for the player.

Allowing him to move on will certainly free up room on the wage bill for new signings.