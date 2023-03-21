Upon their return to the Championship this season, Sunderland's first objective will have been to remain in the division.

Indeed, after multiple years stuck in the third tier, a return to League One was unthinkable.

The club have not only done that, though, but also put up a decent challenge for the play-offs, which has only recently really taken a hit due to injuries.

They still have an outside chance, of course, but with a seven point deficit to make up on the top six and a tricky fixture run, it certainly would not be considered any sort of failure if indeed they do not make it.

With that said, the summer at the club will be crucial so as to ensure the club have an even greater chance of the top six and challenging for promotion next season.

That will involve both incomings and outgoings, and with that in mind, below, we've looked at two players that could be keen to depart the club for different reasons this summer.

Bailey Wright (PERMANENT)

One player that could certainly be looking to head for the exit door at the Stadium of Light this summer is Australian defender Bailey Wright.

The 30-year-old defender only put pen to paper on a new deal at the club last summer, but, things have changed rather quickly regarding his situation.

Indeed, during the January transfer window, the defender departed the club due to a lack of game time, heading to Yorkshire to join Rotherham United on loan until the end of the campaign.

Having been a regular starter at the New York Stadium, one would assume Wright would not be happy to going back to be just a squad player, and as such, he will likely be looking for first team opportunities elsewhere this summer.

Alex Bass (LOAN)

Another Sunderland player who could potentially be keen to head out of the exit door at the Stadium of Light this summer is back up goalkeeper Alex Bass.

Bass knows he will not have any shot at the number one shirt as long as Anthony Patterson is at the club, and having had a taste of regular first team football in his career previously, he could be keen to head out on loan once again.

Indeed, at 24, he has tasted starts for both Portsmouth and Bradford City, and it could be that a loan to a League One club this summer, for example, could be beneficial.

With more experience, he will be more likely ready to step in and replace Anthony Patterson if he does eventually depart Sunderland, but at the moment, you wouldn't say he has enough experience to do that.