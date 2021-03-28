2 Sunderland players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from the Stadium of Light

Sunderland continue to march on in their quest for Championship football after putting another three points on the board in League One yesterday.

The Black Cats made it eight wins from their last 10 – 26 points from a possible 30 – as they defeated Bristol Rovers by a goal to nil at the Memorial Stadium.

The two Aiden’s combined as McGeady’s corner was poked in by O’Brien at close-range, proving to be the decisive goal.

Sunderland quiz: 19 facts you may not know about the Stadium of Light – But are they true?

1 of 19 The Stadium Of Light is all-seater True False

Lee Johnson’s side are now up to third in the League One table and sit only three points off league leaders Hull City with two games in hand.

Their dreams of promotion are getting bigger and bigger, and if they manage to do so, then Johnson will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer.

On the contrary, there will be some of those players wanting to leave the Stadium of Light permanently. Here, we take a look at two of those players…

Will Grigg

In fairness to Grigg, his start to life at MK Dons was impressive. The striker scored three goals and three assists in his first six games for Russell Martin’s side.

But the Northern Ireland international has failed to make a goal contribution in his last six outings, and his future at Sunderland is up in the air.

Grigg’s £4million move from Wigan in 2019 has simply failed to pay off, and he has scored only eight goals in 61 appearances for the Black Cats.

He escaped on loan in the January window, but you’d back his spell at Sunderland to come to an end for good this summer.

Remi Matthews

It’s perhaps quite rare for a club to have established, experience number ones on the books.

Lee Burge is Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper and has been all season long, with his teammate, Remi Matthews, making only six appearances in League One.

Matthews has been an unused substitute on 28 occasions this season, and at the age of 27, he will surely be looking to leave on a permanent deal this summer.

Regular game time is what’s needed for a player of his age, and even though he has been patient for a while now, enough should be enough this summer.