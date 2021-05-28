2 Sunderland players who may never put on a Black Cats shirt again and why

Sunderland are facing the prospect of a very busy summer in the transfer market.

The club revealed their retained list earlier this week and disclosed that Callum McFadzean, Chris Maguire, Conor McLaughlin, Grant Leadbitter, Max Power, Josh Scowen and Remi Matthew will all move on at the end of their contracts this summer.

With several other players still to decide their futures are being offered new deals, it means that Lee Johnson’s squad could look very different next term.

With that in mind here are two Sunderland players who may never put on a Black Cats shirt again.

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

Aiden McGeady

The winger would be a big miss for Sunderland if he was to move on.

Aiden McGeady has really impressed this term after scoring six goals and creating 17 more for Lee Johnson’s side, however with his contract expiring it means there’s a big question mark over his future.

The 35-year-old is the highest-earner at the club and that means that it’s likely to take a huge compromise from the player and the club for them to find an agreement for him to stay on Wearside next term.

Charlie Wyke

A player who is a hot property this summer.

Like Aiden McGeady, Wyke is out of contract in the coming weeks and despite being offered a new deal at the club, there’s a lot of interest in his services.

Sky Sports have reported that Middlesbrough, Millwall, Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City are interested in a move for the player, meaning that Sunderland would have to see off significant competition to get a deal done.