2 Sunderland players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

Despite a recent dip in results, Sunderland currently sit seventh in League One and just a point behind Sheffield Wednesday in sixth place.

Despite a 3-0 win over Wigan at the end of last month, that is the only victory Sunderland have got to show for themselves in their last eight games, losing four and drawing three of the other fixtures.

Whilst they dominated in Saturday’s game away at Charlton, with seven shots on target against their opponents having none, they still only came away from the game with a 0-0 draw.

With their opponents being 16th in the league and on a five game losing streak, this is a game that the Black Cats should’ve been taking advantage of to boost their playoff efforts.

The top end of the table is looking close as it stands with just five points currently between Sunderland and fourth place Oxford United. However, if Sunderland want to be competing in the playoffs come the end of the season, they have to start picking up some important three points especially Sheffield Wednesday currently have a game in hand over them.

The league which Sunderland find themselves in next season could have an impact on which players we might see in red and white next season.

Here we take a look at two players who might depart at the end of the season.

Ross Stewart

The 25-year-old has been with Sunderland since January 2021 and settled in straightaway after scoring on his debut last season against Accrington Stanley.

This season, he has come into his own and is currently way out in front as Sunderland’s top scorer of the season so far with 22 goals to his game. Meanwhile Nathan Broadhead sits behind him in second place on seven goals.

In January the Daily Record reported that Championship side Swansea were targeting the player and although he stayed at Sunderland, it doesn’t mean the threat of this interest has gone. Furthermore, there has been reported interest in the goal scorer from some Premier League clubs who are said to be watching his situation closely.

Should Sunderland be promoted to the Championship, they are more likely to keep hold of their man but if their promotion push fails, there is a high chance they’ll be clubs in higher divisions getting ready to make a move for the player.

Furthermore it’s natural that should Sunderland fail to get promoted, that Stewart would be looking for a move away to benefit his own career and allow him to play in a higher league.

The Black Cats currently have Stewart under contract until next summer but should they fail to go up, they will have to start weighing up any bids that come in for him and make the choice of whether now is the time to let the player go.

Benji Kimpioka

Earlier in the season, Kimpioka was sent out on loan to National League side Southend United but returned to his parent club in October after just two appearances for Southend.

Ever since his return, the 22-year-old has only made four appearances for Sunderland with two of them being league appearances from the bench.

Given his competition for a spot in the team was leading goalscorer Ross Stewart, you can see why it may have been hard for Kimpioka to find his place in the side.

However the return of Jermain Defoe in January, sent a message to the youngster about who lies above him in the choice for the first team.

Kimpioka has until the end of the season to try and make an impact and get himself a career at Sunderland but as it stands that seems quite unlikely.

If Sunderland were to stay in League One, Kimpioka could be called upon next season depending on the summer departure list but given his contract expires this summer, the player would have to consider whether that is the best decision for his career.

If the young forward is able to get himself a move to a club where he can experience regular football, it could really help boost his career and help him kick on.