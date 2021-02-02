2 Sunderland players who may be disappointed not to have left in the January transfer window: Opinion

Sunderland certainly enjoyed a busy month in the transfer market.

The January window saw the Black Cats add four new players to the first team squad in the shape of Carl Winchester, Jordan Jones, Ross Stewart and Jake Vokins who all made the move to Wearside.

In addition to that there was a handful of loan departures, most notably that of Will Grigg who completed a switch to MK Dons on deadline day.

While Lee Johnson was able to suitably trim his squad during the month of January there were more players who could potentially have been looking towards a move away from the Stadium Of Light during the transfer window.

But who were they? We take a look at two players who may have been disappointed not to move on.

Aiden McGeady

The experienced winger has been regularly linked with a move away from Sunderland over the years.

With just a few months left on his contract there was a genuine feeling that the 34-year-old could be moving on in January – particularly if his exile from the first team fold continued.

However with Lee Johnson reintegrating him into the team it may have been enough to tempt the player to stick around until the summer at least.

Mitchell Curry

The young forward is at a crucial stage in his development.

At 21 years of age, the former Middlesbrough youngster needs to be playing regular first team football and so a loan move certainly seemed like the best solution all-round.

However that didn’t materialise, and now the focus for the striker will be on pushing for a role in the first team in the coming months.