2 Sunderland players who may already be eyeing a January exit

Sunderland have made a very positive start in their return to the Championship and appear fairly unaffected so far by the departure of Alex Neil to Stoke City.

Tony Mowbray has far more experience at the top end of the Championship than the Scotsman from previous roles, and at this early stage seems to be a very shrewd appointment as his replacement.

The Black Cats have adopted a longer term approach in the transfer market in recent years and that is likely to continue, even with the chances growing week by week that the team may be able to compete for a spot in the play-offs this season.

Here, we have taken a look at two players who may already be eyeing a January exit…

Trai Hume

It has been a difficult acclimatisation period for Trai Hume since arriving from Linfield last January.

The Northern Ireland international may have been hoping for further first team involvement in this time, and the turn of the year could be a good time to seek that in the form of a loan spell.

There is a chance that long term absentee, and right back, Niall Huggins becomes available for selection in early 2023, and that could decrease Hume’s opportunities to pick up Championship minutes even more.

A League One loan spell could be the best move for the player’s development.

Jay Matete

The Black Cats have manipulated and rotated their squad very smartly in the last year or so, keeping the vast majority of members happy with the minutes that they are receiving.

Hume stood out in the squad as a player who could benefit from an upgraded squad role somewhere else, but there is a slight surplus of midfielders in the squad, especially with late window arrivals in the form of Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba.

Matete has made just one start in the second tier so far this season, and his game time does not look set to substantially increase, in part due to the performances of Dan Neil, unless there is something of an injury crisis on Wearside.

This one may not be necessary, but Matete may wish to seek more regular opportunities in the second half of the season.