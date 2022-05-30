2 Sunderland players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

Sunderland could be all change this summer, with the Black Cats looking to put a team together that is capable of staying in the Championship now that they have been promoted.

Alex Neil has finally taken the side back into the second tier despite being with them for half a season. Now, he will have a full offseason to be able to reshuffle the side and sort it in his image – and that could mean some departures.

There will be plenty of players that Sunderland might not see as having a future at the club and they could be shopped around during the summer transfer window.

Here then, are two Black Cats players who face an uncertain few weeks at the side.

Lynden Gooch

Lynden Gooch has been offered a new deal with Sunderland, as per their retained list, but there is every chance that he could turn down this new contract offer and join someone else.

Portsmouth have been credited with an interest in the player in recent weeks and although that would mean a step back down to League One, he could potentially get more regular first-team football with Danny Cowley’s side compared to the Black Cats now they are back in the second tier.

He managed 38 league games for Sunderland over the course of their promotion season and bagged six assists during that time – but he has spent the majority of his career in League One.

He’s only ever managed 12 previous starts for the Black Cats in the second tier before – and that could work against him. If they decide to sign someone with more experience, he could end up leaving the club soon.

Ross Stewart

One player that Sunderland most definitely want to get rid of is Ross Stewart, who has been at the forefront of their promotion push in League One and has fired them towards the Championship again.

With 24 goals in 46 outings for the side in the third tier during the campaign, he was one of the most prolific forwards in the division and the Black Cats will be desperate to utilise him again going forward. The player too will no doubt relish the chance to test himself a league higher.

However, his performances have understandably caught the eye of plenty of other teams. Rangers are one such side, with the Scottish side looking to try and catch up to Celtic in the Scottish Premier League and also try and achieve more European success to boot.

Stewart then could have a decision on his hands over his future – and whether or not he stays with Sunderland or finds a new club could become clearer over the next few weeks.