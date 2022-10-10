2 Sunderland players who could really do with a loan move away in January

Sunderland may be looking to integrate some of their younger players into the first-team squad in the coming years with manager Tony Mowbray at the helm.

Mowbray was excellent at nurturing some of Blackburn Rovers’ academy graduates during his spell at Ewood Park, helping to make the likes of Ryan Nyambe, John Buckley, Lewis Travis and Tyrhys Dolan the key first-teamers they are today, though Nyambe has moved on to Wigan Athletic.

Some would argue he was forced into trusting some of his younger squad members due to Rovers’ limited spending in recent windows – but the 58-year-old clearly cared about the likes of Buckley and Travis and this is why those hoping to break through at the Stadium of Light can be hopeful.

Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Sunderland players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13 Will Grigg? Yes No

Even those that have already made first-team appearances like Dan Neil can be optimistic about the future – because the midfielder will only flourish under Mowbray’s stewardship as a player who is already highly rated.

However, there are some players that quite clearly need to be loaned out if they are to fulfil their potential in the future and the manager will be wary of that, with Hayden Carter benefitting from a temporary spell at Portsmouth last season before returning to Ewood Park.

Focusing our attention on the Wearside outfit though, we take a closer look at two players who would benefit from being shipped out temporarily.

Jacob Carney

The 21-year-old shot-stopper could potentially become a bench option for the Black Cats this season if one of Anthony Patterson or Alex Bass get injured – but he can’t rely on that in his quest to win regular first-team football.

It wouldn’t even be a surprise if the club moved to recruit an emergency shot-stopper if both of their senior players sustained injuries, so the chances of Carney making several senior appearances this season are reasonably slim.

And it does feel as though the Wearside outfit are missing a keeper who has a considerable amount of experience in the top two tiers of English football, so another stopper could easily come in.

Matej Kovar, who doesn’t have a huge amount of experience under his belt himself, was linked with a switch to the Stadium of Light in the summer so it will be interesting to see whether they focus on that area again when January comes around.

Regardless of that though, Carney needs to secure a move away considering he’s in the final year of his contract now. And at 21, he needs to be playing regularly sooner rather than later.

Harrison Sonha

The midfielder has made just four senior appearances since his move from Aston Villa last year.

That isn’t an ideal total for a player who’s now 20 and needs to be playing regularly in the next year or two to give him the best chance of remaining high up the football pyramid.

Corry Evans, Luke O’Nien, Abdoullah Ba, Dan Neil, Edouard Michut and Jay Matete are all options for Mowbray that are probably ahead of him in the pecking order at this point, so there’s little chance of Sonha making too much of an impact at a first-team level this season.

In fact, Neil, Ba and Matete are all likely to be midfield options for the long term on Wearside, so it may be a case of Sonha needing to put himself in the shop window during a temporary spell away.

If he can, then he will either secure a permanent move to a side in the EFL or remain at the Stadium of Light and potentially become a key first-teamer there.