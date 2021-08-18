2 Sunderland players who could leave the club before the 31st August transfer deadline

Even though they fell to a frustrating defeat at Burton Albion last night, Sunderland have still had a positive start to the season.

There is a real pressure on Lee Johnson to win promotion this season and the boss has been backed in the market to bring in some quality players for League One, as well as keeping the influential Aiden McGeady.

Whilst fans will feel that a few more additions are required before the deadline, there also has to be some departures, to ensure that Johnson is working with a balanced squad for the gruelling campaign.

And, here we look at TWO players who could leave the Stadium of Light in the next few weeks…

Jack Diamond

Firstly, this would have to be a loan, because Diamond is still an exciting talent who has the potential to improve.

Despite that, he’s going to struggle for minutes under Johnson this season due to the number of attacking options that the manager has to choose from.

Diamond would undoubtedly make the odd sub appearance here and there but his development would be better served by getting regular minutes and there would be plenty of takers from the bottom half of League One.

Will Grigg

The former Wigan man has endured a very tough time on Wearside and Johnson revealed last week that the player would like to move on.

As well as that, Sunderland would love to shift the striker but it’s going to be tough to reach an agreement financially. Nevertheless, with both the player and club wanting to part ways, you would imagine that something will get sorted before the deadline.