2 Sunderland players who could be subject to January transfer interest and why

Sunderland have been impressive in League One so far this campaign and after several years of turmoil for the Black Cats, they have finally managed to build themselves a strong squad, well capable of competing in the third tier.

Lee Johnson will be desperate to lead his charges out of the league and back into the Championship this season – and this campaign could be a better season than ever to try and push for that elusive promotion.

With several talented players now playing in the Sunderland side, it means that the club could be facing interest for a number of players services when the winter transfer window opens its doors. So who could generate this interest?

Lynden Gooch

The 25-year-old has been with Sunderland since their days in the Premier League and Championship and during that time, he has emerged as a regular starter and an important figure for the side.

When they were battling to stay in the second tier, Gooch stepped forward and provided four goal contributions despite just 12 starts. When they dropped down to the third tier and tried to battle into the promotion spots, it was Gooch who bagged 11 goals in the 2019/20 season, as they just narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

He still remains a key face for the club and is still young, having started playing for the Black Cats at just 20 years of age. However, his contract expires this summer and there will no doubt be interest from teams around Sunderland in League One, who could offer Gooch the chance to be not only a regular for them but potentially a focal point too.

The Black Cats will likely want to try and agree new terms with the player – but if there is nothing on the table by January, then expect a number of teams to start sniffing around him.

Ross Stewart

Sunderland definitely won’t want to lose the striker, especially in the midst of what should be another season of fighting for promotion. With his goals in the side, the Black Cats have excelled so far and he will be vital for the side going forward.

If they were to lose the attacker in the middle of the season, it would be a massive blow, as they would somehow have to then try and find a replacement who could offer the same goal contributions as him.

The thing is, goalscoring always catches the eye – and if there are sides higher up the pyramid who want to bolster their strikeforce, then they could certainly turn to Stewart for a mid-season boost.

Age is also on his side at just 25 years of age. Clubs then will be tempted to try and snatch him away with a big offer in the winter window – but Sunderland will definitely not want to let him go in the middle of a season.