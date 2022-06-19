2 Sunderland players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

Preparing for life back in the Championship, Alex Neil will be hoping to bolster competition levels within the squad at Sunderland during this transfer window.

Securing promotion back to the second-tier via the League One play-offs, the Black Cats will first and foremost be striving to avoid the second-tier drop.

However, the ambitious nature and genuine quality within the club would suggest that expectation levels will be beyond just ensuring their Championship status for another year.

Here, we take a look at two Sunderland players who could, and maybe should be sent out on loan during the 2022/23 season…

Trai Hume

Arriving from Linfield midway through last season, Trai Hume is certainly a player that Sunderland fans can be excited about, however, a temporary spell away from the club could be deemed as the next best step.

Playing just three times in the league for the Black Cats in League One last season, it would be difficult for the 20-year-old to adapt to Championship football.

Instead, a League One or a top-end League Two move could help bridge the gap from where he is currently at, to England’s second-tier.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sunderland transfer facts true or false? 1 of 20 The club signed Trai Hume from Glentoran True False

A player with an incredibly high ceiling, there is certainly scope for Hume to emerge as an important player for the Wearsiders over the next couple of years.

Jack Diamond

If Sunderland had remained in League One, then it would have been no surprise to see Jack Diamond with the Black Cats and thriving in the third tier.

However, with Championship football around the corner, Diamond could embark on a League One loan spell to bridge the gap from League Two.

An exciting ball carrier who commits defenders with his jinking runs and intelligent link-up play, Diamond could add real value in the third-tier, all whilst bolstering his future Sunderland chances.