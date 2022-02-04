2 Sunderland issues Roy Keane would need to fix ASAP if appointed

Roy Keane is being interviewed for the role of Sunderland’s new manager today, as per the Daily Mail, as the club look for Lee Johnson’s successor.

Keane began his managerial career in 2006 with the Black Cats and is fondly remembered for his time there, however having not managed any club since 2011 there are plenty of reservations around his potential appointment amongst the supporters.

Sunderland are desperate to win promotion this season and avoid a fifth straight campaign in the third tier, although it would be a surprise for them to appoint a manager with a short term mindset and someone of Keane’s background could represent that.

Here, we have taken a look at two Sunderland issues Keane would need to fix immediately if appointed…

Capitulations

The Black Cats’ losses have tended to be heavy ones this season.

They have gone down 4-0 at Portsmouth, 5-1 at Rotherham United, 3-0 at Sheffield Wednesday and most recently 6-0 at Bolton Wanderers.

There appears to be a lack of confidence or the right mentality when they go behind and that is something that must be eradicated if they are to pick up enough points to win automatic promotion.

The addition of Danny Batth should have added some steely determination to the backline and, though it is a good signing on the whole, he was very much on board the sinking ship at The UniBol last weekend.

A strong voice like that of Keane could help them turn a corner should they go a goal or two behind in a game in the coming months.

Over-reliance on Ross Stewart

Ross Stewart has scored just under 34% of the Black Cats’ league goals this term, 18, with Nathan Broadhead, currently injured, their second top scorer on five.

Below him Elliot Embleton and Leon Dajaku have four, but others need to chip in as it is unsustainable to be so reliant on one player.

The Scotsman could continue to be excellent for the rest of the season but without further contributions from his supporting cast, the top two dream will not be realised.