2 Sunderland dilemmas facing Tony Mowbray ahead of Middlesbrough tonight

Tony Mowbray has the chance to further endear himself to the Sunderland supporter base when the Black Cats travel to Middlesbrough this evening.

A play-off push does not yet seem unrealistic this season for Sunderland, especially with the promising start that they have made with Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms wreaking havoc in the final third.

Boro are favourites heading into the encounter, and there is a common belief that their performances have been better than the six-point tally they have posted after seven league outings.

Here, we have taken a look at two dilemmas that Mowbray may have ahead of the match…

Jack Clarke v Isaiah Jones

Clarke has proved to be a key player for the Black Cats at the beginning of the campaign, offering a significant attacking threat from left wing back.

However, with one of Boro’s most influential players being Jones at right wing back, Mowbray may think of alternatives with Clarke’s best attributes not being in the defensive third.

Mowbray could be tempted to switch to a back four or push Dennis Cirkin out to left wing back and start Bailey Wright or Aji Alese over Clarke in looking to negate the threat that Jones poses.

Opt for an extra central midfielder

Sunderland have typically deployed a 3-4-1-2 formation so far this season, with Alex Pritchard playing in a flexible number ten role behind a front two.

But, in looking to win the midfield battle, it could be tough out of possession to deal with a midfield trio containing the energy and ball winning capabilities of Paddy McNair, Matt Crooks and Alex Mowatt.

Dan Neil and Corry Evans have been regular fixtures in midfield in recent weeks, but there could be a temptation to play Luke O’Nien or Jay Matete alongside them and sacrifice a more attacking player.

Pritchard has been influential for Sunderland since Alex Neil took the reins last season, and therefore it feels more likely that Simms is the player to make way if Mowbray does opt to match Boro up by deploying a central midfield trio of his own.

It will certainly be fascinating to contemplate his tactical considerations when team news is announced.