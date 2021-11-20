2 Sunderland dilemmas facing Lee Johnson ahead of Ipswich match today

Sunderland will be looking to get back on track in League One this afternoon when they host Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light.

Three consecutive defeats in the third-tier have halted the Black Cats’ progress at this level.

As a result of their slump in form, Sunderland are now seventh in the League One standings.

Set to face an Ipswich side who have managed to demonstrate some real signs of promise under the guidance of Paul Cook in recent weeks, the Black Cats know that they will need to be at their very best if they are to secure a positive result in-front of their supporters.

Ahead of his side’s showdown with Ipswich, we have decided to take a look at TWO Sunderland dilemmas that Johnson is currently facing…

Will the Sunderland boss opt to start Aiden McGeady in this fixture?

Aiden McGeady hasn’t featured for Sunderland since being sent-off during their 5-1 defeat to Rotherham United last month.

Whilst the winger has now overcome his struggles with fitness, it will be intriguing to see whether Johnson opts to select him for today’s fixture as there is no guarantee that he will be able to emerge unscathed from this particular fixture.

With Sunderland set to play a host of games over the Christmas period, they will be hoping to look towards McGeady for inspiration and thus it is important that Johnson manages the 35-year-old’s workload.

Having already provided six direct goal contributions in League One this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if McGeady adds to this particular tally in this afternoon’s fixture.

Will Bailey Wright make his return to league action in this fixture?

Forced to watch on from the substitutes bench for Sunderland’s recent 3-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, it will be interesting to see whether Bailey Wright is given the chance to prove his worth against Ipswich today.

Whereas teenager Callum Doyle has shown some real signs of promise for the Black Cats this season, Johnson’s side could potentially benefit from being able to call upon Wright’s services in this particular fixture as he possesses a wealth of experience at this level.

Having played 178 games in League One during his career to date, the Australian knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division and thus he will be confident in his ability to guide Sunderland to a positive result at the Stadium of Light.