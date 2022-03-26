2 Sunderland dilemmas facing Alex Neil during this international break

Sunderland have looked a different side under Alex Neil having rediscovered their early season consistency under the Scotsman following the sacking of Lee Johnson.

The Black Cats have lost just once under Alex Neil, and have kept four clean sheets in their last five games. In the draws against Charlton and Lincoln, they should have won on the balance of chances but both games end up goalless.

So, there’s argument there for obvious progression under Neil with North-East side looking more consistent and much harder to beat.

However, they currently sit in 6th on 67 points, with just one point separating them and Wycombe in 8th. It means the next seven games for Sunderland are massive when it comes to shaping the playoff picture.

With that in mind then, here are two dilemmas Alex Neil could be mulling over during this break in fixtures.

Replacing Jermain Defoe

Jermain Defoe’s retirement came out of the blue after Sunderland worked hard to bring in the former England striker from Rangers in January.

Defoe managed just seven appearances in his second spell at the Stadium of Light and his subsequent retirement has left Neil with just one recognised striker in Ross Stewart.

The matter is made worse by the January departure of Aiden O’Brien, meaning if an injury was to occur to Ross Stewart, the leagues current top goalscorer, their playoff hopes will take a huge dent.

That being said, Neil has to find a way to ease the burden on Stewart by utilising his squad and getting more from it than he didn’t expect. The international break is the perfect chance to do that and he does have options.

Nathan Broadhead is returning from injury and is versatile enough to deputise upfront if needed, Lyndon Gooch possibly falling into that category as well. However, it could be more about changing shape and formation that changing individuals.

Getting more goals from the squad

Sunderland have looked more solid under Neil than they were under Lee Johnson. Neil is capable of setting his teams up in a way that utlises their attack while remaining defensively resolute.

However, the games he’s taken charge of so far have given enough of sample of what he’s getting from his squad. One of those issues is getting more goals out of his players to ease the responsibility on Ross Stewart.

Stewart currently has 22 goals, and the next top scorer is Elliott Embleton with five, then Pritchard with four. Other players have to step up because this is something that could seriously hamper a promotion push.