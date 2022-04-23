2 Sunderland dilemmas facing Alex Neil ahead of Cambridge clash

Sunderland will be looking to get back to winning ways after they drew with Sky Bet League One playoff rivals Plymouth in midweek.

The Black Cats face a difficult task though as they come up against a Cambridge side who have won four of their last six games.

It’s important that Alex Neil’s side gets something from the game as playoff rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe come up against each other, meaning there will be points dropped for one of the sides.

But Sunderland come into the game in decent form having accumulated 12 points from a possible 18 and will be hoping they can maintain their momentum heading into their final three games of the season.

However, there are plenty of decisions Alex Neil needs to make. Here, we take a look at two dilemmas the former Preston and Norwich manager is facing heading into their game with Cambridge.

Should Ross Stewart be dropped?

This would have been an inconceivable thought six weeks ago but the Scotsman’s poor form in front of goal has given Neil some food for thought.

Stewart is goalless in his last eight games, only picking up two assists in that time with many of his teammates contributing to goals instead.

Stewart currently sits third in the league’s goalscoring charts and is of course Sunderland’s top goalscorer this season but his form of late is a shadow of what it was before Neil’s arrival.

The side do look much better defensively but that may have impacted the ability to create more chances for Stewart and with Nathan Broadhead returning to the side and getting on the scoresheet recently, it may prompt Neil to drop Stewart.

Avoiding leaving it late

Of their last four wins, Sunderland have been level going into the 80th minute of each of those four games giving Neil plenty to think about.

Whilst there isn’t many better feelings than a late winner, Neil will know scoring late winners is unsustainable and will need to be corrected going into the final few games of the season.

So, that begs the question; should Neil unleash the shackles and allow his side to attack more consistently and early in games, or should the current game plan be maintained?

Obviously, missing chances is something that can’t be legislated for, but Neil will know that his side cannot keep leaving it late to pick up three points.