2 Sunderland decisions facing Lee Johnson ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Sunderland will be hoping to respond in a positive manner after Saturday’s 5-1 defeat against Rotherham United.

The hosts found themselves 2-1 at the break, with Michael Ihiekwe extending the lead in the 53rd minute before Aiden McGeady was shown a red card.

The Millers added a further two goals in what remained of the second half, jumping ahead of The Black Cats in the third-tier standings as a result.

Sunderland could still rise to the League One summit, should they win their games in hand, however, they are presented with another difficult test tomorrow night when they travel to Sheffield Wednesday.

Here, we look at two decisions Lee Johnson will need to make ahead of tomorrow night’s clash…

Who replaces Aidan McGeady?

As a result of picking up a red card on Saturday, McGeady will miss tomorrow’s trip to Hillsborough.

This opens up a spot in the team for one of Sunderland’s attackers, and there is no denying that they have some very strong options in the winger’s absence.

Aiden O’Brien could come straight into the side for The Black Cats, whilst Lynden Gooch is another excellent choice who is also able to operate on both wings.

20-year-old Stephen Wearne should also be in contention for a starting spot, with the young attacking midfielder impressing in the EFL Trophy.

A change at the back?

Callum Doyle has enjoyed an excellent start to life in senior football, and he has been growing in influence and stature as the season has progressed.

However, Saturday proved to be his toughest test yet as he struggled to deal with Rotherham’s dynamic and physical front line.

Should Johnson be pondering about freshening things up at the back, then Doyle might drop to the bench for Tuesday’s clash with The Owls.

Bailey Wright is a more than competent centre-back who has the ability to step right in.