Highlights Sunderland had a busy summer transfer window, but only lost one key player, striker Ross Stewart, who was sold to Southampton for £10 million.

Midfielder Alex Pritchard, whose contract expires at the end of the season, was allowed to leave but there was no significant interest in him.

There were concerns about Patrick Roberts' attitude, but despite interest from Southampton, Sunderland decided not to sell him and risk him running down his contract.

Sunderland, like most teams in the Championship, had a very hectic summer transfer window.

The Black Cats were extremely busy with incomings and outgoings this summer as Tony Mowbray looked to shape a squad that is good enough to be challenging at the top end of the Championship once again.

The club has made a steady start to the new season, but Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of Southampton will have restored that much-needed confidence boost.

The club was lucky as they didn’t lose many key players in the summer, with the one major departure being that of striker Ross Stewart.

Despite being out of contract, Southampton successfully got over the line with his signing on deadline day, seeing Sunderland bag £10 million for his services.

While his departure may not have come as a surprise in the end, it could surprise people that other players didn’t leave the club.

So with that said, here at Football League World, we have picked Sunderland players who we are surprised didn’t leave in the summer...

Alex Pritchard

Pritchard joined the Black Cats on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2021.

The 30-year-old is closing in on 100 appearances for the club, with him scoring eight goals and registering 20 assists in the process.

When he joined the club, Pritchard was an important member of the side, and he was right up until the end of last season.

But the midfielder has now lost his regular starting role in the side, and it seems his contract has played a part in that.

Pritchard’s contract at the Stadium of Light expires at the end of this season, and it was confirmed by Tony Mowbray that he was allowed to leave the club, as he wouldn’t be offered a new deal.

However, it seems there was no significant interest in the player, and that is why he didn’t leave. But it does come as a surprise, as no doubt the player will have wanted to move on, given what his manager has said, and the club seemed keen to let him move on as well.

Pritchard now remains at the club, and while he will have a role to play, he probably won’t get what he wants in terms of playing time.

Patrick Roberts

Roberts is another Sunderland player who is in the final 12 months of his contract, and while he is deemed a player Sunderland would love to keep, it is still a surprise he wasn’t sold.

The 26-year-old has really excelled since joining the Black Cats, and it seemed he was in line for a new contract.

However, it was stated that the club decided to hold back on the talks as they were concerned about the player’s attitude.

Then on deadline day, it was made clear that Southampton were very much keen on signing the winger and even saw a bid rejected for his services.

Southampton saw their bid rejected and withdrew their interest, but given the concerns the club had when it came to offering a new deal, it was a surprise Sunderland didn’t try and agree to a fee and let the player leave.

Of course, Sunderland fans want the player to stay, but if they are having worries about his attitude and then him wanting the move to Southampton, the club may have been wiser in getting a good fee for the winger and letting him leave, as they run the risk of him allowing his contract to run down now.