2 Stoke City youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

Stoke City have endured a very up and down season so far in the Championship and will be aiming to return from the World Cup break as a much stronger outfit under Alex Neil.

It feels like a top six push has been a realistic ambition for the Potters in every season since their relegation from the Premier League, but for one reason or another it has not materialised yet, currently in their fifth consecutive campaign in the second tier.

Players from the club’s youth setup have rarely picked up regular game time in the last season or so, with Connor Taylor leading the way this term in spite of the loan market being utilised to add crucial depth to the squad.

The Potters have typically been operating with one of the deeper squads in the division and for that reason the emergence someone like Taylor has been a rarity rather than the norm.

Here, we have taken a look at two Stoke youngsters who could do with a loan move in January…

Tom Sparrow

19-year-old central midfielder Sparrow was on the fringes of the first team at times last season but may benefit at this stage of his career from an extended run of starts in senior football.

He spent one month on loan at Telford United in the first half of last term and is clearly highly rated at the club, making his senior debut to play the full 90 minutes against Coventry City in the final league game of 2021/22.

Sparrow has managed one start and one substitute appearance in the second tier for the Potters this term, but involvement in matchday squads is on the decline.

A loan move could give a greater insight into his potential.

Jacob Holland-Wilkinson

Former Preston North End youth player Holland-Wilkinson will be considering his development options at the age of 20.

The striker previously spent time on loan with AFC Fylde and Bamber Bridge before signing for the Potters in the summer.

Holland-Wilkinson is yet to score for his new club in Premier League 2, not yet asserting himself as a first choice frontman for the U21 side and that could harm his development in the second half of the campaign.

At 20, Holland-Wilkinson is a little more pushed for time than the rest of the U21 squad and for that reason his development should be prioritised with a loan spell.