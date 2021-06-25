2 Stoke City youngsters we could see breakthrough in the 2021/22 season

Stoke City will be looking to get off to a winning start in the 2021/22 season, with the new Championship campaign set to get underway on August 7th.

The Potters finished 14th in the second tier standings, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see their side make a serious push for a top-six finish this term.

It seems likely that there will be changes over the summer, as Michael O’Neill looks to plan ahead for the upcoming season.

Stoke have a potentially tricky test on the opening day of the 2021/22 season, as they take on Reading, who narrowly missed out on a spot in the Championship play-offs last term.

With player departures potentially on the cards between now and the start of the new league campaign, the Stoke City boss could turn to some of the club’s younger players to give them an opportunity to impress in the first-team setup.

We take a look at TWO Stoke City youngster we could see breakthrough in the 2021/22 season, whilst under the management of Michael O’Neill.

Christian Norton

Norton made six appearances in total for the Stoke City first-team in the 2020/21 season, with two of those being starts in that league campaign.

The forward has been capped at Under-19s level for Wales, and is clearly highly-rated by Stoke City if he’s already been given a chance to impress at senior level.

He’s likely to provide the likes of Steven Fletcher and Jacob Brown with some much-needed competition for their starting spot in Michael O’Neill’s squad heading into the new season.

Daniel Malone

Malone is yet to make a senior appearance for the Stoke City first-team, but has caught the eye with some strong performances for their Under-23s team in recent seasons.

The Welsh midfielder has been an unused substitute for the Potters’ senior side on four occasions during the 2020/21 league campaign, and he’ll be eager to make his mark next term.

It looks as though it’s only going to be a matter of time before Sam Clucas is to leave Stoke, with it recently being claimed by Football Insider that West Brom were keen on reaching an agreement to land his signature.

Malone could be the player that benefits from his potential departure, with the youngster agreeing an extension on his current contract with the club earlier this month.