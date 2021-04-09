2 Stoke City wonderkids we could see emerge and save the club a lot of money this summer

Stoke City will be looking to end the 2020/21 Championship campaign strongly and continue to build for next season.

The Potters have endured a solid if not spectacular season under Michael O’Neill, and sit 11 points off the play-offs in 11th with six matches remaining this term.

After a couple of turbulent seasons back in the Championship, a solid, mid-table finish perhaps shouldn’t be scoffed at by Stoke fans, as they look to build momentum heading into next season.

You suspect Stoke to give it a right go in pursuit of Premier League football next season, after consolidating under O’Neill and building foundations to work from.

Are these 17 facts about Stoke City’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Stoke City's first club crest was established in 1882 True False

The former Northern Ireland boss will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer, but in a market where finances are likely to be quite tight, can they afford to go out and splash the cash?

Thankfully for O’Neill, Stoke have a good academy with plenty of players earning rave reviews in the youth setup, and some may be ready to make the step up next season.

Here, we take a look at two wonderkids who could emerge and save Stoke a lot of money this summer…

D’Margio Wright-Phillips

Wright-Phillips – the son of Shaun – joined Stoke from Manchester City in February, and has since hit the ground running for the Potters.

In seven Premier League 2 appearances, the young forward has scored three goals and registered two assists, scoring a brace in their last fixture against Aston Villa towards the end of March.

At 19, Wright-Phillips still has plenty to improve on if he wishes to become a first-team regular, but his impressive form for the Under-23s’ is eye-catching.

Is there any need to go out and sign another experienced striker this summer, when you have players like him coming through the ranks? The next Tyrese Campbell?

Kieran Coates

Another 19-year-old impressing for the Under-23s’ is Coates.

Coates has worked his way up the youth ranks at Stoke to become a key player for the Under-23’s.

This season, in 16 Premier League 2 appearances, the right-back has scored three goals and chipped in with a few assists, showing his willingness to get forward and join in with attacks.

There is scope for a new right-back to come in and become a first-team regular under O’Neill, and Coates’ ability to get forward could see him thrive in a wing-back role.