2 Stoke City transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

Stoke City find themselves embroiled in the battle for the play-off positions going into the second half of the Championship season.

The Potters are currently eighth in the table, with 35 points from 24 games. Their nearest rivals have all played at least one game more, in some cases two.

Victory in those games in hand could lift Michael O’Neill’s side into the play-off places. Huddersfield Town in sixth have played twice more than Stoke but only lead the club by five points.

It’s looking like it could be a busy month for Stoke as they look to make January transfer signings to bolster their chances of gaining promotion to the Premier League this season.

Here are two transfer sagas to keep an eye out for this week in the world of Stoke City…

Facing competition for Josh Bowler

Stoke are one of four clubs being linked to the signature of Josh Bowler, according to reports from Teamtalk. They face stiff competition for the Blackpool player.

Promotion rivals Blackburn Rovers, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are also reportedly interested in the player.

Bowler only joined Blackpool in the Summer, from Everton, but his performances have impressed and it has caught the attention of these four clubs.

Bowler has started 16 games this season, bagging one goal and three assists in that time.

Stoke set to move for Manchester City youngster

O’Neill’s side look set to make the addition of Taylor Harwood-Bellis to the team this month, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The youngster will be arriving from Premier League champions Manchester City.

It is expected the move will be a loan deal until the end of the season. The defender spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Anderlecht, but he was recalled from City with the plan to move him to the Championship club.

Harwood-Ellis, 19, will be expected to receive a hefty amount of game time with Stoke so expect him to be competing for a starting position from the get go once the signature is confirmed.