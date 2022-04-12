2 Stoke City summer transfer decisions facing Michael O’Neill when the window opens

Stoke City have had a disappointing season, with Michael O’Neill’s men sitting in the bottom half of the Championship table.

There had been a hope that the Potters would push for promotion, and whilst injuries haven’t helped, there’s no doubting they have been one of the biggest underachievers in the league.

Therefore, attention for many at the club will have already turned to next season, although their financial situation means a major rebuild is unlikely to happen.

Nevertheless, there will still be some changes to happen, and here we look at TWO big decisions facing the boss…

Whether to sign Josh Maja permanently

The 23-year-old joined the Staffordshire outfit from Bordeaux on an initial loan deal, with Stoke having the option to make it a permanent switch.

A return of one goal and two assists suggests Maja hasn’t made the massive impact O’Neill would’ve wanted, but there have been signs that he could offer a lot to the team.

So, the boss needs to decide whether he believes Maja can be the striker to score the goals that Stoke will hope take them to the top six next season.

Does Phil Jagielka get a new deal?

O’Neill nipped in to seal a deal for Jagielka earlier this season after Derby’s situation meant they couldn’t agree fresh terms with the former England international.

And, you’d have to say it’s a move that has worked out well. Even at 39, Jagielka has performed well on the whole, with his experience and quality in the centre of the back three having helped the team. Plus, you can imagine he is still a real positive influence in the dressing room.

The obvious concern is that he will be 40 August, so O’Neill needs to decide whether the ex-Everton man is worth another year.