2 Stoke City players whose contract situation should be a priority

Stoke City‘s early season managerial switch from Michael O’Neill to Alex Neil hasn’t delivered instant results, but the hierarchy at the Bet365 Stadium will be hoping that the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup will have given the Scot some time to refresh his squad.

O’Neill’s near-three year tenure with the Potters ended in August and he was replaced by Sunderland manager Neil, who before football stopped for international football’s most historic tournament had recorded just 18 points out of a possible 45.

There will be hope amongst supporters that Neil will be backed in the transfer market this January, which opens in less than a months time, but there is also the prospect of having to renew several contracts that either could be expiring in the summer or are at risk of being exposed to having to sell star players.

Let’s look at TWO contract situations should be sorted as a matter of urgency.

Harry Souttar

Despite penning a new deal in early 2021 until the summer of 2025, Souttar’s performances at the World Cup for Australia, fresh off returning from an 11-month absence with a knee injury, means he is going to attract considerable interest in January.

There isn’t a pundit out there who didn’t praise Souttar’s performances in Qatar, and Stoke fans know all about what he can do at club level, so naturally he will have lots of attention from bigger clubs.

However, Stoke could try and take a step ahead of the game by issuing a bumper new deal for the towering defender – it’s not guaranteed to be signed and Souttar will have aspirations of playing at a higher level but perhaps he will show loyalty.

Nick Powell

Powell’s fitness issues are very well documented, and he has only played 10 Championship matches so far this season to add to the 18 throughout the whole of the 2021-22 campaign.

But when he is fit and firing, there is no more important player in the final third for Stoke than the attacking midfielder.

If Stoke can keep Powell fit for the rest of the season then he should be able to prove his worth, and even with the injury record he possesses, it makes sense to offer him at least a one-year contract very soon to remain until the summer of 2024.

There are a number of Stoke players whose deals run out this coming summer, but Powell is one who they must keep if he can stay fit.