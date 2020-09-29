2 Stoke City players who will surely want to move before the deadline

Stoke City have made a steady start to the Championship season.

Michael O’Neil is embarking on his first full campaign in-charge of the Potters and has already put four points on the board from the opening three fixtures.

Lee Gregory struck for Stoke on Saturday to secure a first win of the season against Preston North End, really elevating things for O’Neill’s side after defeat to Bristol City.

Of course, there’s hopefully a couple of incomings to come in the remaining days of the transfer window, but there might be others heading out of Stoke that are deemed surplus to requirements.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO we could see leaving…

Jack Butland

The goalkeeper has lost his place in the side to Adam Davies, whilst there’s plenty of speculation suggesting Angus Gunn could be coming into the club.

In the case of Gunn, it’s been reported that Butland could be part of that deal, which would leave the current Stoke goalkeeper heading to Southampton.

It’s certainly one to watch, with the former England goalkeeper needing to inject his career with a piece of positivity.

Tom Ince

It was reported at the start of August by Football Insider that Tom Ince could be on the move this summer.

Ince has never hit the heights expected of him in the red and white of Stoke, with the Potters seemingly keen to move him out of the club.

Nothing has developed just yet, though, but that might change between now and the end of the window.

The 28-year-old is yet to feature this season, with O’Neill favouring a three-man defensive unit with wing-backs.