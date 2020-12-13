2 Stoke City players who will be feeling the pressure heading into the January transfer window

After a positive start to the season, Stoke City are suffering from an unprecedented injury crisis which could derail their season.

John Obi Mikel, Joe Allen, Sam Clucas, Adam Davies, Angus Gunn and Danny Batth have all been on the sidelines for the Potters, and they received another big blow earlier today.

Star attacker Tyrese Campbell could be about to miss the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury in midweek against Cardiff, and he will be a difficult man to replace.

Michael O’Neill has done a good job though of blooding young stars into his squad, which has left some more experienced Championship players on the sidelines.

A few of those in the Stoke squad may be sweating on their futures at the Bet365 Stadium, so lets look at two of those who will probably feeling the most pressure going into the January transfer window.

Liam Lindsay

Lindsay arrived from Barnsley last year as a promising talent who was one of the top defenders in League One in the 2018/19 season, but his career at Stoke has been one of disappointment.

The Scot started eight games under O’Neill last season after his arrival, but a 4-0 defeat to Derby on January 31 was the last time Linsday was seen in the league as James Chester was brought in as a replacement.

With youngsters Nathan Collins and Harry Souttar jumping above him in the pecking order, Lindsay is clearly not fancied by O’Neill and will probably be looking at a move away for first-team football.

Tom Ince

A seasoned veteran of the EFL, Ince has proven to be an expensive flop since his £10million signing in the summer of 2018.

The winger has scored just nine goals in two years for Stoke, and the emergence of Campbell, the signing of Jacob Brown and James McClean’s consistency has made Ince pretty much an afterthought.

Ince has been restricted to just four substitute appearances this season, and even an injury-hit squad doesn’t mean he will get starts – meaning he will more-than likely have to seek first-team football elsewhere.

That’s easier said than done though, as there will likely be little takers for Ince due to his hefty wages.