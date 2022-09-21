2 Stoke City players who may already be eyeing a January exit

Stoke City will be determined to move forward as a club under the guidance of their new manager Alex Neil over the course of the coming months.

Drafted in as a replacement for Michael O’Neill, it will be intriguing to see whether the former Sunderland boss is able to transform the Potters’ fortunes in the Championship.

Having recently backed up their impressive victory over Hull City by picking up a point in their clash with Queens Park Rangers, Stoke’s attention will shortly switch to their showdown with Watford which is set to take place on October 2nd.

Ahead of this upcoming fixture, we have decided to take a look at two Potters players who may already be eyeing a potential exit from the club in January…

Frank Fielding

Signed by Stoke last year, Frank Fielding would have been hoping to regularly challenge for a place in the club’s starting eleven during the opening stages of the current campaign.

However, due to the presence of Josef Bursik and Jack Bonham, the 34-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the Potters this season.

If Fielding continues to watch on from the sidelines between now and January, he may be tempted to call time on his spell at the bet365 Stadium during the upcoming transfer window.

When you consider that Fielding has featured on 363 occasions at club level during his career, he would unquestionably be an asset for a team in a lower division who are in need of a new shot-stopper.

Tom Sparrow

Another Stoke player who could find it beneficial to seek an exit from the club in January is Tom Sparrow.

Whilst a permanent departure should not be on the cards for the 19-year-old, a loan move to a team who are willing to play him week-in, week-out during the second half of the season could do wonders for his development.

Sparrow has been limited to just two senior appearances in the current term after making his debut for the Potters earlier this year.

By improving significantly as a player, Sparrow will bolster his chances of becoming a key player for Stoke when he returns to the club.