2 Stoke City players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

Stoke City have had a fairly average Championship season.

The Potters finished the 2021/22 campaign in 14th which is where they finished last season – showing a lack of progression in the side this season.

Next season will be Michael O’Neill’s third in charge at the Bet 365 Stadium so fans will be hoping that with the right recruitment over summer, the Potters can start pushing further up the league to the play-off spots and competing for a return to the top flight.

With that in mind, here we take a look at two players at Stoke who face an uncertain few weeks.

Benik Afobe

Benik Afobe has been with Stoke City since 2019 although in that time he has had three loan spells away.

This season he has been on loan with Millwall where he’s done well having scored 12 goals and contributed three assists in 38 appearances.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill has previously spoken about “legacy players on high wages which are hurting us a bit” with Afobe no doubt being one of those players as he is reportedly on £16,731 a week.

Alongside that comment, the 29-year-old has only made two appearances for the Potters since the 2018/19 season showing he is not in the manager’s plans at the Bet 365 stadium.

O’Neill will no doubt be keen to get him off the wage bill this summer but despite Rowett singing his praises this season, there is no guarantee that the Millwall boss will sign him.

Therefore, Afobe will be anxiously waiting to see if he will be able to get a permanent move that secures him regular first team football.

Joe Allen

Joe Allen is out of contract with Stoke this summer but is thought to be open to a new deal with the club even if that involved taking a pay cut.

However, it has also been reported that Swansea City may be interested in the player which would see him return to his Welsh roots.

As per a report from Wales Online, Russell Martin hasn’t made a move yet due to being unaware of his budget although towards the end of the season, he did hint that there may not be enough space in the squad for the 32-year-old.

Therefore, Allen’s future remains up in the air and he will have a decision to make if Stoke do offer him a new contract of whether to sign that or hold out for a move back to his home country.