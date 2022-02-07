2 Stoke City players who didn’t leave in January but could do in the summer

Stoke City enjoyed a busy January transfer window, with players arriving and leaving the Bet365 Stadium in equal measure.

As for the fresh faces that walked in through the entrance, the likes of Phil Jagielka, Lewis Baker, Josh Maja, Liam Moore, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Frank Fielding all arrived from various clubs.

Whilst in terms of exits, Sam Surridge, Danny Batth, Adam Davies, Tom Ince and Alfie Doughty all moved to Nottingham Forest, Sunderland, Sheffield United, Reading and Cardiff City respectively.

However there are a few players amongst the Potters’ ranks who may well have wished that they made a move at the turn of the new year.

Here we take a look at TWO Stoke City players who didn’t leave in January but could do in the summer…

Harry Souttar

Souttar of course was injured in the run up to January, which probably prevented him from making a money spinning move to the Premier League.

The young centre back has been in superb form this season and will be a big miss for the rest of the campaign as he continues to battle back from his setback.

His ball playing ability and leadership skills were massive standouts of Stoke’s early season performances and Michael O’Neill was understandably quick to strengthen at centre back after seeing the former Dundee United man being sidelined.

The Potters will no doubt be braced for some levels of interest in the defender once again when the summer transfer window swings into action.

Tyrese Campbell

The exciting striker has been linked with a move away from the Bet365 Stadium in more recent times despite spending a lot of the campaign on the sidelines through injury.

Campbell is a player that can drop deep to link the play and show a turn of pace to get in behind when the opportunity arises.

He is a player that the Potters will be confident of getting a good fee for, especially as he is under contract with them until the summer of 2024.

For now he remains a key part of their plans but if a big bid is forthcoming for his services, the club’s stance could change rapidly.