2 Stoke City players who could leave the club before the 31st August transfer deadline

It’s been a busy summer at the Bet365 Stadium as Michael O’Neill looks to make further tweaks to his Stoke City squad.

New signings have arrived and money has been spent but clearing some space on the wage bill has also been a clear priority.

There is still a little under three weeks to go until the August window slams shut and, with that in mind, we’ve highlighted two Stoke players that could leave the club before the end of the month…

Tom Ince

Tom Ince’s inclusion in the 2-1 EFL Cup victory against Fleetwood Town and his impressive performance in that game could be the start of the rejuvenation of his Stoke career.

The 29-year-old made just seven appearances of the Potters last term and was sent out on loan to Luton Town for the second half of the campaign but seems to have impressed O’Neill in pre-season.

Even so, Ince is among the highest earners in the squad (Salary Sport) and with one year left on his deal should the opportunity arise for Stoke to offload him, they may well do so.

Equally, the forward is unlikely to be happy to just be a bit-part player and may feel the best move for him would be to secure a move elsewhere.

Do you remember which player scored Stoke City’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Which player scored Stoke City's first goal of the 2006/07 season? Ricardo Fuller Peter Sweeney Vincent de Paul Pericard Luke Chadwick

Christian Norton

20-year-old forward Christian Norton was around the senior squad last season, making six appearances in total, and featured for the first time in 2021/22 in the EFL Cup game earlier this week.

It’s now been just under a year since the Potters swooped for the former Southampton man and they may feel this is the right time to send him out on loan.

With Ince getting a chance recently, Sam Surridge making a fast start to life at the Bet365 Stadium, Jaden Brown and Steven Fletcher in the squad, and Tyrese Campbell likely to be back soon, O’Neill has some strong options in forward areas and that may mean opportunities are hard to come by for Norton.

That could result in the 20-year-old going out on loan before the end of the month.