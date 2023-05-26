Stoke City endured an underwhelming campaign in the Championship.

The Potters earned a 16th place finish, coming 16 points behind the play-off places.

Alex Neil’s side were closer to the relegation zone than the top six by the conclusion of the season.

Who could leave Stoke City this summer?

It will need to be a busy summer ahead at the Bet365 Stadium to ensure a team is built that can compete in the top half of the table.

A positive run of form in the early parts of 2023 showed the potential of this side, but a lot of work is still to be done to bridge the gap to the promotion battle.

A number of players have already departed the club following the end of the season, including the likes of Nick Powell and Morgan Fox.

Here we look at two further players who could follow them out the exit door during the summer transfer window…

Tyrese Campbell

Campbell was one of Stoke’s more important players this season, earning the third most amount of playing time in the entire squad.

The forward made 41 league appearances, including 30 starts, whilst he was also the team's biggest goal contributor.

Campbell scored nine and assisted five, playing a key role in the side’s mid-table finish.

However, the 23-year-old has been linked with a potential move away from the club this summer.

It has been reported that Premier League side Everton are keeping tabs on the player ahead of a potential move this transfer window.

Any potential deal may depend on the Toffees' league status, which won’t be determined until this weekend.

Does D’Margio Wright-Phillips need to leave Stoke on loan?

Wright-Phillips burst onto the scene last season as a third generation starlet.

The son of Shaun Wright-Phillips and grandson to Ian Wright, there is a lot of hope surrounding his potential.

However, the 21-year-old did not receive much playing time this season, making just seven appearances in the league.

All of those seven appearances came as a substitute, with Neil instead opting for other options in his attack.

A loan move away from the club for next season could be necessary in order for Wright-Phillips to gain greater first team experience.

His lack of playing time at the minute should be a concern for everyone, with the youngster needing minutes in order to develop his game.

If the right offer comes this summer, then Stoke should seriously consider agreeing to a temporary exit.