2 Stoke City players to watch out for next season

Stoke City‘s 2021/22 campaign was an underwhelming one.

At the start of the season, the club showed promising signs of potentially being able to challenge for a play-off place, but as the winter approached, they began to fall away.

In the end, the Potters could only manage a 14th placed finish in the final Championship standings, with Michael O’Neill’s job coming under plenty of scrutiny along the way.

With that being said, the club will be looking to improve next season, and one way they may be able to do so is looking towards young players on the fringes of their current squad.

Here, we’ve picked out two Stoke City players we think are worth keeping an eye on next campaign.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips

After being given an opportunity in the Stoke City first team in the second half of the season, D’Margio Wright-Phillips certainly impressed.

Scoring one goal in 10 Championship outings, the 21-year-old exhibited excellent ability for his age and showed plenty of potential to extract moving forwards.

Having featured 10 times for the first team this season, he is certainly a young player that the club can lean on more next season and as a result, he is certainly an exciting one to watch.

William Forrester

William Forrester is another young player at Stoke City that could be interesting to watch next season.

Forrester spent a spell out on loan in League Two with Mansfield Town earlier this season and as a result of that experience, he was brought in to play three matches for the Potters towards the end of the season.

Martin O’Neill has shown he has trust in young defenders having used the likes of Ben Wilmot, Leo Ostigard and Josh Tymon extensively at the back this campaign and so the future could be bright for Forrester.

The manager clearly sees something in him having used him three times towards the end of the season and therefore next campaign, it will certainly be interesting to see how Forrester gets on.