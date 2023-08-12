Highlights Southampton may have to make changes to their starting XI for the Norwich City match, particularly in the midfield department due to James Ward-Prowse's potential departure.

Stuart Armstrong could potentially play in an advanced role, with Carlos Alcaraz dropping back to help Will Smallbone in midfield, or Joe Aribo could provide a possession-based option.

Che Adams' performance and goal in the previous game make him a strong candidate to start over Adam Armstrong as Southampton's main striker, given his experience and quality in the Premier League.

Southampton will be looking to continue their strong start to the Championship season after their win over Sheffield Wednesday last week - though Russell Martin may well make changes for the visit of Norwich City.

It's still being contested as to whether Nathan Tella or Adam Armstrong got the opener, but Che Adams put a definitive end to the debate over the result with his last-gasp winner at Hillsborough to make it a happy return to the Championship after an 11-year hiatus for the Saints.

But with players in the St. Mary's departure lounge and others coming into form, there are huge decisions to be made by Martin ahead of the clash - Football League Worldtakes a look at two changes he could make to the starting XI aginst Norwich.

2 Central midfield

The obvious changes at St. Mary's comes in the midfield department. James Ward-Prowse is reportedly undergoing a medical at West Ham United after the two clubs agreed a £30million fee for his services, which makes any stab at promotion that little bit harder without the one-club man who only made his debut in the Championship last season.

His assist for Adams' goal last week is a testament to Ward-Prowse's quality, and Southampton will undoubtedly be worse off for losing their skipper throughout the coming season - and even beyond that, regardless of if they achieve promotion from the second tier.

With Ward-Prowse starting alongside Will Smallbone in the centre of the park last week, and Carlos Alcaraz playing just ahead of the duo, it could see Stuart Armstrong play in the advanced role and Alcaraz dropping back to help Smallbone out in the middle; alternatively, Joe Aribo could come in for more of a possession-based engine room with Norwich likely to sit back on the counter-attack.

Romeo Lavia is also unlikely to play any part in the match, with his move to Chelsea edging ever closer after Moises Caicedo's incredible proposed switch to Liverpool for a reported £110 million became public yesterday.

1 Striker

Despite Armstrong getting his name on the scoresheet with the tiniest of deflections from a Tella strike at Hillsborough, it would be a surprise to see the Newcastle-born star continue in his current capacity if Adams remains on the books at Southampton.

Adams was the Saints' main striker in the Premier League, starting ahead of Armstrong over the past two seasons, with the latter notching just four in the Premier League across two seasons.

There is no doubt that Armstrong is a superb option in the second tier after his 16-goal and 28-goal hauls with Blackburn over the course of four seasons at Ewood Park before his big Premier League move, though Adams has just that extra top-flight pedigree and international experience, having switched allegiances to Scotland in March 2021, scoring five goals for the Tartan Army since.

Adams' sweeping strike after some outstanding movement on the opening night in Sheffield shows that he just about edges the debate over the quality of the pair, and with that, he may well start over Armstrong.

There has been supposed interest from Burnley, Everton, Nottingham Forest, and more this summer in his services, but the longer the window goes on, the more chance there is of Adams staying at Southampton - and that may see him get the nod.