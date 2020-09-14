2 shots: James Collins’ Luton numbers broken down from Barnsley win

Luton Town kicked off their season in the Sky Bet Championship in decent style at the weekend as they chalked up a 1-0 win away from home against Barnsley at Oakwell.

The Hatters and the Tykes both managed to avoid relegation last season back into League One and so, naturally, this game for the new season – though right at the start – carried some potential significance for the long-term.

Both, of course, will be looking to finish higher up the table this season anyway, though, and it was the Hatters who gave themselves a good spring into the new season with James Collins getting the all important goal.

Here, we take a look at the striker’s performance after building on his hat-trick in the EFL Cup against Norwich the weekend before:

The most impressive number here perhaps is the amount of aerial duels he won.

We know he is a more than capable lone striker at this level now and certainly showed that, winning the ball in the air seven times against the Tykes.

Shots-wise, too, he was the main threat for the Hatters.

Luton had just three shots all game compared to Barnsley’s 10 and, as you can see, Collins was the main source of them.

Nathan Jones will want to see more contribution from the rest of the team, of course, but ultimately Barnsley’s problem last season was converting, whilst Luton have always got a chance with someone like Collins up top.

Early signs from the striker are that he’s in good form, then, and Hatters fans will want to see that continue.