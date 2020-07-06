2 shots, 76% pass success: The man who changed the game for Fulham v Birmingham

Fulham left it late, but eventually won out against Birmingham City at the weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they earned another three points in the race for promotion.

With Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion also winning, the Cottagers still have a bit to do if they want to get into the top two but, even so, at least they did not drop any points.

And that, in no small part, was down to Josh Onomah who came on at the 60-minute mark and, in the 38 minutes after, injected some life into the game, scoring late in stoppage time to secure the three points.

Here, we breakdown his key stats from the match:

Onomah has been limited to sub appearances since the restart but before the break and his injury he was enjoying a decent spell for Fulham.

Indeed, this performance suggests he’s getting back to those levels and perhaps Scott Parker will look to start him next time out.

Evidently, he was eager to make an impression with two shots during the game from his midfield position, whilst he also won duels both in the air and on the ground.

He’d perhaps like his passing to have been a bit more accurate but that in itself shows he was willing to take some risks on the ball, with much of Fulham’s performance once again full of possession but also wastefulness.

Whether he’s done enough to start next time out remains to be seen, then, but you certainly couldn’t have asked for much more from him.