2 shots, 2 goals: The Nottingham Forest man who impressed against Blackpool

Nottingham Forest thrusted themselves firmly into playoff contention with a 4-1 thrashing of Blackpool on Saturday.

Steve Cooper’s side were at their best in the victory over the Tangerines, constantly creating chances, giving Neil Critchley plenty to think about after the game.

Forest were clinical in the first half when they needed to be, ultimately killing the game after a quick fire double from Brennan Johnson.

With three games in hand on Blackburn who sit sixth, Forest could well be the favourites to finish in the top six should they continue this positive run of form.

Since Cooper took over Forest in September, only Fulham have won more points, leaving many fans thinking of what could have been.

However, not only has the team flourished, but so to have the individuals in the squad, none more so than the aforementioned Johnson, who was at his best in this game.

Sitting alongside Keinan Davies in a front two, Johnson proved to be a constant threat for the Blackpool back line.

In the 66 minutes played, it would difficult to say there was a better player on the pitch at Bloomfield Road. He completed two of his three dribbles, and scored two goals from his two shots on target.

For a 20 year-old to be that fearless at this stage in the season under the current circumstances is quite remarkable. The way he took his goals was equally brilliant, with his ability to slow the game down and slide the ball past a keeper, you could mistake him for an experienced pro.

His in game intelligence and link up play with Djed Spence was firmly on show he, as his combination down the right hand side fed the ball into into Zinckernagel who scored the first.

He’s a player that has an exciting future and one that never fails to impress. He’s now the leading goalscorer for Forest and any success they have this season will be part in due to the Welsh International.

Statistics courtesy of SofaScore.com