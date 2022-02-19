2 Sheffiield United team dilemmas facing Paul Heckingbottom ahead of Swansea clash

Sheffield United will be hoping to put their frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Hull City in midweek behind them when they face Swansea City this afternoon.

The Blades have been on a tremendous run that has given them a great chance of breaking into the play-off places, since Paul Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic at the helm.

That said, there is a sense of now or never at Bramall Lane, with it made very clear from board level that there will not be significant investment in the playing squad this summer whether they achieve promotion or not.

Here, we have taken a look at two team dilemmas facing Heckingbottom ahead of the visit of the Swans…

Sander Berge

Sander Berge dropped to the bench for the Tigers stalemate but seemingly only in attempting to manage his minutes after returning from injury in the not too distant past.

Conor Hourihane has struggled to set the world alight as a Sheffield United player and actually looked a lot more dangerous in a loan spell at Swansea last season.

The Irishman has been a very effective midfielder at Championship level in the past and was a huge part of Aston Villa’s promotion to the Premier League under Dean Smith in 2018/19.

Berge could return to the starting XI after replacing Hourihane late on in midweek.

Frontline

The Blades have failed to score in each of their last two games which will be of slight concern to Heckingbottom.

However, they created ample chances against Hull and on another night Ollie McBurnie could have proved to be the match winner.

It feels inevitable that Billy Sharp will return from the start against Swansea, after he too was rested in midweek, but it is a case of allowing him to lead the line on his own or to partner him with McBurnie.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Sheffield United players play for now?

1 of 24 Oli Burke Millwall QPR Birmingham City West Brom

It has to be seen as a positive that the Scotsman was able to get in so many goalscoring positions against Hull, and therefore it will be interesting to see if Heckingbottom drops McBurnie or Iliman Ndiaye this afternoon, to potentially allow Morgan Gibbs-White to operate behind a front two.