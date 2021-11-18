2 Sheffield Wednesday youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game

Sheffield Wednesday have one of League One’s best squads, full of talent and experienced players to motor their push for promotion back to the Championship.

Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Iorfa, Barry Bannan and Lee Gregory run through the spine of Darren Moore’s side, and that’s hardly touching the surface when it comes to Wednesday’s plethora of experience.

What about the other end of the scale, though? There are a number of exciting U23s on the books at Wednesday, who look like they will have a bright future in the game, whether that’s with the Owls or elsewhere.

We take a look at a couple of those players here:

Ryan Galvin

Galvin made two appearances for Wednesday last season in the FA Cup, starting against Exeter City and then Everton earlier in 2021.

The 20-year-old arrived at Hillsborough in 2020 and, on the back of those appearances in the FA Cup, he’s moved out on loan for the current campaign.

Galvin is currently with Gloucester City in the National League North. He’s made 13 appearances in 2021/22 so far, getting some valuable experience under his belt.

Whether or not Galvin has a long-term career at Wednesday, there’s little doubt that eventually he will take the step up into the EFL.

Ciaran Brennan

Brennan was on loan with Notts County briefly at the start of 2021/22, making four appearances and impressing in the National League.

However, on the back of Dominic Iorfa’s long-term injury, Wednesday have recalled Brennan and he featured in the Papa John’s Trophy win against Harrogate Town.

In the long-term, the 21-year-old will be expected to cement his place in the Wednesday side, despite only providing cover at the moment.

