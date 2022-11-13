2 Sheffield Wednesday youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

Sheffield Wednesday suffered heartbreak at the end of the 2021-22 season when their objective to win promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking came to a crashing halt in the play-offs.

Sunderland delivered a late blow at Hillsborough in the semi-finals to send themselves to Wembley, but also consigned the Owls to a second straight campaign in League One.

Darren Moore changed his squad heavily over the summer, and on paper they have one of the best selections of players in the division.

Much of his playing staff have lots of experience, and their quality means that several young players perhaps haven’t had the chance to break through into the first-team squad.

Let’s look at TWO youngsters who should perhaps head out on loan in January to get minutes in men’s football elsewhere.

Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri

Having signed his first professional contract back in June, Cadamarteri, the son of ex-Premier League forward Danny, is surely destined for big things with the Owls.

It’s a struggle to name many that have come through the academy and made a real impact in recent years, but the teenager forward has the pedigree to be different.

Having been prolific for Wednesday’s under-18’s last season and also scoring and featuring for the under-21’s, Cadamarteri made his senior debut in an EFL Trophy match against Leicester City in recent weeks, and was even on the bench for the club’s Carabao Cup last 32 contest with Southampton.

Cadamarteri’s development is probably doing just fine for now, but if Wednesday want to see where he is really at, then sending him out on loan to perhaps the National League or National League North could be a wise move.

David Agbontohoma

Having played at developmental level for Southampton, centre-back Agbontohoma joined Wednesday in 2021 following a successful trial, but hasn’t quite made it into the senior ranks just yet.

The 21-year-old has been playing under-21’s football but featured twice in the EFL Trophy last season, as well as making it onto the bench for one League One match, whilst in the current campaign Agbontohoma has had a similar story, with another two Papa Johns Trophy outings and a place as a substitute for the Carabao Cup tie with Southampton.

It’s likely that the defender’s contract will expire next summer, so he needs to get out on loan to see what level he is capable of playing at, and to show Wednesday bosses if he can cope with men’s football to the point where they should extend his contract for another year.