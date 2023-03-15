It has been an excellent season so far for Sheffield Wednesday, who look well set to win promotion back to the Championship from League One.

The Owls currently sit top of the third-tier standings, five points clear of the play-off places with two games in hand, and are on an 22-game unbeaten run in the league.

As a result, those at the club may be starting to plan for a return to the second-tier, which will no doubt include a busy summer in the transfer window, to recruit players who can help to keep them in the Championship next time around.

However, it is also worth noting, that there may be some players currently coming through the age groups at Hillsborough, who could also have a part to play in the next campaign.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at two Sheffield Wednesday youngsters it could be worth keeping an eye out for in 2023/24, right here.

Bailey Cadamarteri

Attacker Cadamarteri does look to be enjoying an impressive rise for the Owls during his relatively brief career so far.

The 17-year-old is already something of a regular feature for Sheffield Wednesday at Under 23s level, and signed his first professional contract with the club last summer, while he also made his senior debut for the club as a late substitute in an EFL Trophy match earlier this season, also appearing on the bench in the EFL Cup.

That sort of rapid progress does seem to highlight the potential the attacker progresses, and the next step will obviously be for him to make more regular appearances at senior level, meaning he could be in line for some more significant and frequent opportunities next season.

Sean Fusire

Another youngster who could become a more regular feature for Wednesday in the not too distant future, Fusire also made his senior debut for the club earlier this season.

That came in the FA Cup fourth defeat at Fleetwood, where manager Darren Moore claimed he had earned the opportunity with his performances at youth level, before going onto praise the performance of the 17-year-old's performance at right wing-back as one of the few highlights of that night for his Owls side.

As a result, you get the feeling Moore's confidence in Fusire will only have grown in the wake of that performance, meaning it would make sense for him to get more opportunities at senior level, in the not too distant future.