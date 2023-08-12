Highlights Xisco Munoz may consider replacing Cameron Dawson with Devis Vasquez, who saved two penalties in the shootout against Stockport County.

Xisco Munoz faces some key personnel decisions in preparation for his side's trip to Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Wednesday raised the curtains of the 2023/24 Championship campaign at home to newly-relegated Southampton on Friday evening, with the visitors clinching all three points.

Veteran striker Lee Gregory had restored parity eight minutes into the second half after Southampton raced into an early lead but former Sheffield United frontman Che Adams appeared from the bench to score late on as Wednesday eventually fell to defeat at Hillsborough.

They were back on home soil again during the midweek first round of Carabao Cup fixtures, welcoming Stockport County across the Pennines to South Yorkshire.

And the Owls had been on course to succumb to a shock defeat to the League Two outfit, only to be saved by Tyreeq Bakinson's 97th-minute leveler that took the fixture to penalties, where they came out on top 4-1.

So, with plenty to consider and analyse from those two affairs, let's take a look at two changes that Munoz may decide to make when his side travel to Humberside this weekend.

Devis Vasquez in for Cameron Dawson

This first call would represent a huge vote of faith from the Spaniard, though you could well argue that it is more than warranted.

Vasquez, who is currently on loan from AC Milan, clearly has ability given he's on the books of the Italian heavyweights, even if he is yet to feature for them, and has been recruited to bolster Wednesday's keeping options.

He featured in the match against Stockport and emerged as the hero by saving two penalties in the shootout.

That may just have given Munoz some food for thought and while Dawson will take some displacing given he has been the club's first-in-command between the sticks to date, you can only imagine that he will be sweating over his place in the side at this moment in time following the heroics of his Colombian compatriot.

George Byers in for Tyreeq Bakinson

Meanwhile, Wednesday have been handed a monumental boost through George Byers' recent clean bill of health.

The midfielder has not played for the Owls since March 11 after being forced off during a win at Portsmouth with a muscle issue but was named on the bench on Tuesday evening.

While it would be a big leap for him to slot straight back into the side, it has to be something that Munoz will be considering.

Byers was outstanding last season and Wednesday raise their levels as a team. His industry and ability to break up play in the middle coupled with a significant goal threat that saw him find the back of the net six times from 24 matches makes him a hard player to leave out if available.

He also possesses crucial experience and know-how at this level from his time with Swansea City, only strengthening the 27-year-old's case.

It can be seen as somewhat harsh on Bakinson after he got on the scoresheet against Stockport, but Byers will inevitably force his way back into the team sooner rather than later, and Saturday could be the right time for that to happen.