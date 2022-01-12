2 Sheffield Wednesday transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

The January transfer window has been a rather quiet one for Sheffield Wednesday so far.

While no new senior players have joined the club, the only departure has been Theo Corbeanu, with the winger seeing his loan spell from Wolves cut short, before joining MK Dons on a temporary basis instead.

However, with the Owls currently ninth in the League One table, six points off the play-off places, they may need to strengthen this month, if they are to achieve there undoubted aim of promotion.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two possible transfer sagas involving Wednesday, that could be worth watching out for this week, as Darren Moore looks to fine-tune his playing squad.

Cameron Archer

One player who Sheffield Wednesday could be about to pursue over the course of the next week or so, is Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer.

The 20-year-old is starting to catch the eye with the goals he has scored for Villa at senior level recently, and could provide some useful extra firepower for Wednesday, in support of top scorer Lee Gregory.

However, the Owls are one of just several clubs from across the Championship and League One who are keen on the striker, while Villa manager Steven Gerrard is said to want to keep Archer around his first-team.

As a result, it seems Wednesday could have something of a battle on their hands, if they are to secure the services of Archer for the remainder of the season.

Bailey Cadamarteri

Despite only being 16-years-old, one Sheffield Wednesday player who is seemingly attracting interest from elsewhere, is Bailey Cadamarteri.

According to reports from the Sheffield Star, the forward is attracting interest from Premier League duo West Ham and Brentford, following his performances for the Owls at youth level.

Given the quality and level of interest he is already generating, you imagine the teenager is one that Wednesday will be desperate to keep long term.

But with Cadamarteri unable to sign a professional contract at Hillsborough until he turns 17 in May, it could be a nervous wait for Wednesday, to see if they can avoid losing a potential asset for the future, for little more than a compensation fee.