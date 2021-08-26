2 Sheffield Wednesday transfer dilemmas that are looming over the club right now as 31st August creeps closer

Sheffield Wednesday have made a terrific start to life in League One under Darren Moore, picking up ten points from their opening four matches without conceding a goal.

The Owls began the campaign with a goalless draw away to Charlton Athletic, but have been in imperious form since, beating fellow newly relegated side Rotherham United last time out.

Moore’s business this summer, in the infancy of judging it, looks superb, so many of the players he has brought in be it loan or permanent have hit the ground running. Clearly creating a positive atmosphere off the pitch to allow these players to thrive.

With a club as big as Sheffield Wednesday in the third tier, there is not a lot of margin for error for a manager, fail to deliver promotion and a portion of the fan base will turn, though, so far so good for Darren Moore.

Here, then, we take a look at two transfer dilemmas looming over the club as the 31st August deadline creeps closer…

Left back

There is excellent depth in the Owls squad, with at least two players competent at the level in each position.

The one area that they may want some added cover is at left back, experienced right back Liam Palmer has done a great job, despite playing on his weaker side, so far this season and may do so for the whole campaign.

His natural replacement Jaden Brown has been deployed as a winger this season and could be seen as more of an attacking threat by Moore.

Therefore will very little business needed in the final week of the window, it would be shrewd for Wednesday to bring in a left back who could provide cover should Palmer suffer an injury.

Massimo Luongo

If the club were looking to offload a player in order to balance the books with the loss in revenue following relegation to League One, Massimo Luongo seems the most logical choice.

28 years old with 193 Championship appearances to his name, the Australian has struggled for fitness a bit in recent years but would certainly have plenty of suitors if made available in the market.

His current deal only runs until the end of the season so it could be wise to get him off the wage bill, with Lewis Wing, George Byers and Dennis Adeniran all bolstering the midfield contingent this summer, Luongo’s presence in the side is no longer as desperately required.

The Aussie has only featured in one of the Owls’ four league games thus far.

