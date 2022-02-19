2 Sheffield Wednesday team dilemmas facing Darren Moore ahead of Doncaster clash

Sheffield Wednesday have been forced to mull over last weekend’s disappointing defeat to Rotherham United in League One.

Darren Moore’s side were the better side against the league-leaders, but fell to a 2-0 loss at Hillsborough.

They were then robbed of the opportunity to bounce back in the week due to a waterlogged pitch ahead of their fixture with Accrington Stanley.

This weekend they are back in action, though, as Moore heads to Doncaster Rovers to take on his former club.

We explore a couple of dilemmas the Wednesday boss has heading into the fixture:

Covering Mendez-Laing

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has proved to be a good addition to Moore’s squad this season.

The 29-year-old has scored two goals and registered two assists, providing plenty of attacking threat.

This afternoon, Wednesday will be without him due to a knock, with it Moore’s task in finding a solution to that in the final third.

Wednesday’s squad is full of talent and has plenty of attacking options to try and combat the absence of Mendez-Laing.

However, after drawing a blank last time out, Moore needs to make sure he gets this selection right.

Whether to risk Sam Hutchinson

Moore has revealed that Hutchinson is carrying a knock and is facing a late battle to get himself fit for the trip to Doncaster.

He was described as 50-50 by Moore yesterday, with a decision to make on whether or not to risk the defender.

Hutchinson has been in great form and there’s no denying that Wednesday are a better team with him playing, but Moore needs to not put too much pressure on his body.

Over the years, Hutchinson has missed so much football through injury and Wednesday fans would be fully understanding if he wasn’t risked today, with a view to the long-term.