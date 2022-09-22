2 Sheffield Wednesday selection dilemmas Darren Moore is facing ahead of Wycombe showdown

Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to get back to winning ways in League One on Saturday when they face Wycombe Wanderers.

The Owls managed to rescue a point in their showdown with Ipswich Town last weekend after initially making an underwhelming start to this fixture.

Michael Smith netted a late equaliser for Wednesday in this aforementioned fixture.

Set to face a Wycombe side who have only won three of the nine league games that they have participated in this season, the Owls could prove to be too strong for their opponents if they are firing on all cylinders at Hillsborough.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Sheffield Wednesday selection dilemmas that manager Darren Moore is facing ahead of this fixture…

Will Ben Heneghan replace Dominic Iorfa in the heart of defence?

Dominic Iorfa experienced an afternoon to forget during his side’s meeting with Ipswich as he delivered a poor performance in this particular fixture.

As well as scoring an own-goal, Iorfa only managed to win one aerial duel before being substituted as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 5.59 in this fixture.

Fellow centre-back Ben Heneghan returned to action in Wednesday’s EFL Trophy clash with Burton Albion in midweek after missing four league games due to injury.

Having helped his side keep clean-sheets in their victories over Milton Keynes Dons and Charlton Athletic, Heneghan will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against Wycombe if he is given the nod to start ahead of Iorfa in this fixture by Moore.

Could Callum Paterson be handed the chance to impress?

Another individual who will be pushing for a place in Wednesday’s side this weekend is Callum Paterson who was left on the bench for their showdown with Ipswich.

An incredibly versatile player, Paterson has featured in a number of different roles during his career and thus could prove to be an asset for the Owls during the current campaign.

Whereas the 27-year-old is unlikely to displace Josh Windass or Smith from the club’s starting eleven, he could potentially make an impact as a substitute in this weekend’s fixture.

Providing that he is handed the chance to impress by Moore, Paterson could bolster his chances of featuring regularly over the course of the coming months if he delivers an eye-catching display.

