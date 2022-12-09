2 Sheffield Wednesday players whose contract situation should be a priority

Sheffield Wednesday have had a good start to the season and the primary focus for Darren Moore will be to secure a return to the Championship.

A productive summer of recruitment has paid off with the squad looking in good shape but the boss will want more in the New Year to strengthen the group.

With the January window approaching it also offers a good time to assess the current squad and some big decisions are looming for the Owls, particularly with those individuals who are approaching the end of their deals at Hillsborough.

There are many individuals in that position and here we look at TWO that need to be addressed as a priority…

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

The midfielder is a class act and at 21, he has the potential to be a key player for Wednesday in the years to come.

Obviously, it’s a no-brainer from the perspective of the club but the issue is going to be agreeing terms with a player who has attracted interest from some higher ranked clubs across Europe, not just in England, in the past.

Of course, Wednesday have budgets they need to stick by but they also need to understand that Dele-Bashiru is someone who could be brilliant on the pitch and also potentially command a big fee in the future. So, they will be doing all they can to keep him at the club.

Callum Paterson

It’s not the same story with Paterson, who is no longer a key player under Moore.

However, with his deal expiring, it has been suggested that Hearts could look to bring back their former player, so that puts Wednesday in a position where they need to act.

Do they take a fee for the player in January to avoid losing him on a free? Or do they value Paterson’s versatility and look to keep him as part of the squad in the years to come?

Either way, the interest from the Edinburgh outfit is going to force the Owls to make a call in the New Year you would imagine.